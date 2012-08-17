This 26-Year-Old J. Crew Model Runs An $800 Million Startup

David Karp, the founder and CEO of $800 million blog platform Tumblr can be found modelling a suit on J. Crew’s website.



Elle says J Crew has a plan to “feature real people, rather than models, in its fall campaign.”

J. Crew’s chief marketing officer, Diego Scotti told J. Crew: “We chose very accomplished people who have an impact on our customers and culture in general. They appreciate quality and detail. Our customers identify with them, but the campaign is not about celebrities.”

This is what it looks like:

