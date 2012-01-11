This 26-Year-Old Is About To Become The Managing Editor Of The Huffington Post

Jimmy Soni, who is currently Arianna Huffington’s chief of staff, will be taking over as the Huffington Post’s managing editor, Joe Pompeo reports for Capital New York.



He will replace Nico Pitney, who is leaving to move with his wife to San Francisco.

Only 26 years old, Soni worked as a speechwriter for the Washington, D.C. mayor’s office and as a consultant at McKinsey prior to coming on with Huffington in April.

He also co-wrote a biography of ancient Roman politician Cato the Younger, which will be released in 2012.

