This 25-Year-Old Illinois Lawyer Just Copped To Prostitution

Reema Bajaj

Reema Bajaj pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanour prostitution charge after police claimed she accepted $100 in exchange for sex.Bajaj’s plea comes a year after she was charged with three counts of prostitution, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.



She was sentenced to 24 months of court supervision, fined $2,500, and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Bajaj also has to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Police zeroed in on Bajaj during an unrelated child-pornography case after they found emails between her and a man.

The lawyer admitted she was paid $100 to have sex with a man at his apartment in 2010, according to the Sun-Times.

She reportedly received her law licence about three months after the encounter.

For now, Bajaj still has a valid law licence but the State’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission is reviewing its status, the Sun-Times reported.

But some law experts seem to think Bajaj was coerced into her plea. Above the Law blogger David Lat questioned the case against her, saying it’s “surprising how little she was allegedly charging for her services…”

Fellow Above the Law blogger Elie Mystal also questioned Bajaj’s rate but said “when the state wants to screw you, you might as well get it done with quickly.”

