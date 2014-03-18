HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Will Throw In A Rolls-Royce If You Buy His $US25 Million NYC Townhouse

Afterselling New York City’s first $US100 million townhouse to the nation of Qatar, the A Team — a real estate group headed by brothers Tal and Oren Alexander from Douglas Elliman Real Estate — have another impressive listing on display.

This time, the brothers are representing fertiliser billionaire Alexander Rovt, who’s not only selling his Upper East Side townhouse, but a Phantom Rolls-Royce to go along with it, according to the New York Post.

The Rolls-Royce was actually added to the property by the brokers, not the seller, Tal Alexander told Business Insider. It draws extra attention to the fact that the townhouse comes with a private garage, which is rare.

“This house is going to cater to a Chinese or Middle Eastern buyer,” Alexander said. “We know that the Phantom is an attractive car to that type of buyer.”

The property spans 25 feet, putting it on the wider end of the city’s townhouses. It has five outdoor spaces, including a rooftop patio. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home recently underwent renovations that took five years to complete, and now comes with a pool and jacuzzi in the basement.

The home and car are on the market for a total of $US25 million.

