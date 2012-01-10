The $25 Computer (Yes, Computer!) Will Also Power Robots

Photo: YouTube screenshot / Dutchnemo

The Raspberry Pi, a computer that will cost $25 and still run like a full computer, will also run a bunch of different kinds of machines thanks to the addition of the “Gertboard.”That little board, built by Broadcom employee Gert van Loo, lets you plug the Raspberry Pi in and write programs that can run flashing LEDs, electric motors and other types of sensors, Geek.com reports.



That means you could basically slap the Raspberry Pi onto just about anything — like a garage door or even a robot.

Time to get excited.

