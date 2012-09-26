This 24-Year-Old Chinese Popstar Is Dating A 12-Year-Old Model

The couple first met when Akama was just 8 years old and Zhang was hired to be her music coach.

Zhang Muyi, a Chinese pop singer and his girlfriend, Canadian child model Akama Miki, are the Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez of China.The only difference is that while Justin and Selena have a two-year age gap, there is a 12-year age difference between Zhang and Akama—he is 24 and she is … 12-years-old.



But despite the age difference being illegal, the couple are not trying to hide their love. In fact, they have made their relationship very public by flirting and posting photos on China’s popular social media site, Weibo.

While the couple have around one million followers, they only follow each other.

Just after her recent 12th birthday, Akama wrote on Zhang’s Weibo page, “Wait until I’m old enough to marry you, and then I’m going to say ‘I do.”Zhang responded, “I simply can’t wait for these next four birthdays of yours to pass, I’m counting down each one.”

And they don’t care if you think their relationship is odd, or inappropriate.

“There’s nothing we can do about this, nor do we feel the need to prove anything to these people,” Zhang wrote on his page. “All we can do is continue to persevere with our love, our life, and being together.”

The couple first met when Akama was just eight-years-old and Zhang was hired to be her music coach.

After a year of working with Zhang, Akama won the 2009 National New Silk Road modelling Competition’s Children Pageant.

Four years later, the now-couple recorded a duet titled “Pretty Boy.” Watch the emotionless music video below:



Watch out for the couple’s next single “Courageous Love.”

Publicity stunt or true love? You decide.

