This 24 Year-Old Ad Man Was The Brains Behind Trayvon Martin's Million-Hoodie March—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Daniel Maree, a 24-year-old digital strategist at McCann Erickson, is the creative force behind the social media campaign for New York’s Million-Hoodie March, which took place to honour the memory of Trayvon Martin. Here are 11 “Mad Men” parody Twitter accounts.

Ad Age thinks that these are the best places to work.

Jeff Wellington is returning to Meredith Parents Network to oversee Parents, American Baby, and Family Fun magazines.

Deutsch LA has hired Nick Velloff to be SVP, creative director for the Volkswagen account.The force is strong with this one.

The LA Galaxy has signed a $44 million sponsorship deal with Herbalife.

As Cambridge, Mass.-based Gearon Hoffman prepares to close shop, three of its accounts have been picked up by Allen & Gerritsen.

