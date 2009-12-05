This Week's 10 Wild and Ridiculous Legal Stories

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1935e500000000004a73d2/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Carmelo Anthony" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

It’s that time of the week again…

Here’s a round-up of this week’s strangest/weirdest/wildest stories.

As always, some are serious cases with amusing twists, while others are ridiculous, embarrassing, tragic, fraudulent or just, well, weird.

All are appearing on the site for the first time — they just seem deserving of a collective, end-of-the-week eyebrow raise.

Included are a woman fighting to be able to use skin-sucking fish at her nail salon, Nike’s fight over its Carmelo Anthony line and a midwestern lawyer who could be an African king.

Click here for the 10 Wildest Legal Stories Of The Week…>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”a-man-says-world-of-warcraft-causes-mental-health-problems-and-he-wants-winona-ryder-to-testify-about-it-1″

title=”A man says World of Warcraft causes mental health problems and he wants Winona Ryder to testify about it.”

content=”A man who was already suing Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft is now suing the publisher of World of Warcraft, accusing them of maintaining a ‘harmful virtual environment’ and saying that the game causes mental health problems.

He is hoping for some celebrity back up — he plans to subpoena Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and actress Winona Ryder as experts on alienation.

Walter Olson at Overlawyered pointed this one out here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/83b9b914ef35a8495692fa00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hes-melvin-melo-vinson-and-says-nike-is-infringing-his-trademark-with-its-carmelo-melo-anthony-products-2″

title=”He’s Melvin “Melo” Vinson, and says Nike is infringing his trademark with its Carmelo “Melo” Anthony products.”

content=”A Wisconsin man named Melvin said he’s been known as Melo his whole life, and started an ‘urban clothing line’ in the ’90’s and trademarked ‘Melo’ in 2003.

That was the same year NBA star Carmelo Anthony signed an endorsement deal with Nike and the company started its own Melo clothing line.

Vinson sent ‘cease and desist’ letters asking Nike to stop, and he says the Patent and Trademark Office rejected Nike’s application for its Melo line because it could be confused with Vinson’s.

Vinson is suing Nike, who he says refuses to back off and continues to ‘bully’ him by trying to get trademarks. He said he’s also lost business because stores will not carry his line when they already carry Nike’s allegedly infringing Melo products.

Courthouse News has the full story, and the federal complaint, here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1827d00000000000a40d96/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”he-was-banned-from-an-ice-skating-rink-and-sued-the-manager-for-telling-people-about-it-3″

title=”He was banned from an ice skating rink and sued the manager for telling people about it.”

content=”A Massachusetts ice rink banned a man from the building after parents complained about his allegedly inappropriate behaviour.

The rink manager told the local district court and the police department of the ban; he also told rink employees. The banned man sued for defamation.

Though a lower court threw the case out, saying it violated anti-SLAPP laws that prevents lawsuits intended to silence critics, an appeals court ruled the case could go forward because the manager told employees about the ban, not just police and the court.

Courthouse News has the full story here.

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1825a10000000000aa7966/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ted-dansons-daughter-said-she-got-a-very-bad-record-deal-4″

title=”Ted Danson’s daughter said she got a very bad record deal.”

content=”Ted Danson’s singer-songwriter daughter is suing a producer who she says coerced her into signing with his friend’s record company by saying he would kill himself if she didn’t.

When she signed, the record company owner released her songs without her permission and has also failed to pay for production fees, according to her lawsuit.

Danson is asking for $25,000 and a ruling that the company has no right to her album, Sugar Free.

Courthouse News has the full story here.

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b18275000000000004fd3a8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-state-cosmetology-board-will-not-let-her-offer-pedicures-with-toe-sucking-fish-5″

title=”The state cosmetology board will not let her offer pedicures with toe-sucking fish.”

content=”An Arizona salon owner wants to offer her clients the latest in pedicure services. Fish pedicures include a foot bath filled with toothless carp that suck the toes to remove dead skin.

The state cosmetology board advised, however, that the fish pedicures violate board rules.

The owner filed what On Point News called ‘a first-of-its-kind civil rights lawsuit’ that ‘pits the public health concerns of Arizona regulators against the ‘economic liberty of a nail salon owner…”

Read the full story here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1824540000000000560a1f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”he-met-a-young-girl-on-the-internet-but-should-not-have-had-sex-with-her-especially-in-virginia-6″

title=”He met a young girl on the Internet, but should not have had sex with her. Especially in Virginia.”

content=”A Georgia man plead guilty to transporting a minor for illegal activity – i.e. sex. He had the whole thing planned out, but didn’t check state laws close enough.

He met a 15-year-old girl on the Internet, and, during various conversations, suggested they have sex, exposed himself to her and asked her to send naked pictures. He waited to visit her in Maryland (and have sex with her there) until she turned 16. Sixteen is the age of consent in Maryland.

The two decided she would go with him to Georgia and he told her to pack her things and leave a note for her family. He also told her to tell people along the way she was 25.

Things may have gone according to plan, except that they spent a night in Virginia, where they had sex. The age of consent in Virginia is 18.

The man faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.

The Justice Department’s press release is here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/097a6c799dfeee49d7370200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-croatian-seamstress-her-one-time-goldman-analyst-nephew-and-a-5-million-disgorgement-7″

title=”A Croatian seamstress, her one-time Goldman analyst nephew and a $5 million disgorgement.”

content=”It’s not often you hear about a seamstress being charged with inside trading.

But a U.S. judge said Monday a 63-year-old Croatian seamstress must pay more than $5 million in penalties and disgorgement for her part in an insider trading ring.

She allowed her nephew, a one-time Goldman analyst, to use brokerage accounts in her name to make improper trades, the SEC said.

Read Chad Bray’s full Dow Jones Newswire story here.

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b182bf8000000000053d005/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”most-lawyers-think-they-are-kings-this-one-might-really-be-one-8″

title=”Most lawyers think they are kings; this one might really be one.”

content=”A lawyer in Kansas City also happens to be a prince in Nigeria. He hopes to one day take over the throne.

Should he be selected to rule over the 200,000 residents of Sagamu and the more than 30 surrounding areas, he would have to be present at ancient traditions such as animal sacrifices.

But his legal background should help him at his new job — he’ll also have to settle domestic matters and other disputes.

The AP, via the Law.com, has the full story.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1931770000000000db38a6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”john-gotti-four-years-four-trials-zero-verdics-9″

title=”John Gotti: Four Years, Four Trials, Zero Verdics”

content=”Four years, four trials and a fourth failure to reach a verdict in the prosecution of John A. Gotti.

He was charged with racketeering and murder. The jury sent the judge a note Tuesday — their 11th day of deliberation — saying they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Gotti planned to spend Wednesday with his children, who he was letting take the day off school.

The New York Times story his here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b182e45000000000043fd89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-police-dog-was-looking-for-a-robber-but-instead-found-a-man-with-meat-stuffed-down-his-pants-10″

title=”The police dog was looking for a robber, but instead found a man with meat stuffed down his pants.”

content=”It never pays to be a criminal in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Massachusetts police responded to a report of a gas station robbery, and brought along with them a tracking dog. Upon arrival, the dog cornered a man.

It was not the alleged robber, but a instead a guy who had just shoplifted $68 worth of meat from a supermarket and stuffed it down his pants. He immediately admitted to stealing the meat.

The arrest happened in August, but Lowering the Bar discussed it this week; the post includes a not to be missed Fourth Amendment-based analysis of the ‘seizure.’

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b182b040000000000301d43/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”also-11″

title=”Also…”

content=”Want more Wild a Ridiculous Legal Stories?

Click here >>>

and here >>>>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9d3d84aa784238735856d6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.