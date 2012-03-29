This $200 Gadget Will Make You Espresso In Your Car

Busy caffeine-lovers, rejoice. You can now save time by brewing espresso while… cruising the highway.



The Handpresso Auto, available only in France for the moment, plugs into a car’s cigarette lighter and delivers up a steaming cup of espresso.

All you have to do is add water and insert a pod of coffee grounds. The flashlight-sized device retails for $198, reports Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

Brewing while driving is legal in France, but Handpresso helpfully encourages users to pull over before blending and drinking their espresso.

This post originally appeared at Newser.

