This $200 App Will analyse Your Golf Swing

Zepp just finished demonstrating a cool mobile app for golfers at the Launch conference in San Francisco: GolfSense will use a wireless sensor to analyse your golf swing and then send the results to your mobile phone.



The app displays a ton of information — starting and ending position, acceleration, face angle, and so on — and then makes suggestions on how to improve your swing. It’s the kind of information that you’d normally get from lessons with a dedicated golf pro.

Which may explain the crazy price: Zepp expects to charge between $200 and $300!

The iPhone app should be available in the App Store in the next few weeks, with other platforms to follow.

