If You Go To Stanford Or Are A VC In Silicon Valley You Need To Know This 20-Year-Old VC

Photo: NextGen Journal
Ernestine Fu is a woman of incredible ambition.She’s just 20 years old, but she’s already a VC. She hasn’t even graduated from Stanford yet.
She also taught a class called “Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Venture Capital.”
In the class, students listened to tech visionaries such as Evan Williams, co-founder of Twitter, and famed venture capitalist Bill Draper.
At the end of the semester, instead of a demo day, Fu invited venture capitalists to meet her students at the Stanford Faculty Club.
We were on hand for the last day of class and got to talk to some of the budding entrepreneurs and the VCs.
Students presented their startup ideas to a room full of venture capitalists. Everyone had to write down their top three choices on the back of personalised cards.
I liked a startup called Anjna, so I wrote it on the back of my card... after hearing Anjna's founder Vineet Singal give his pitch on-stage.
Stanford senior Singal believes in the power of technology. After all, a cell phone saved his life. He told us that he was taken hostage when he was 12-years-old when a terrorist attack occurred near his school.
Bill Coleman is also one of the advisors for the course. He is the founder of BEA Systems, which sold to Oracle for $8.5 billion. He's is now a partner at Alsop Louie Partners, which is the firm Fu works for.
Standing in the middle is Tom Kosnik, a professor at Stanford Technology Ventures Program. He was the one who introduced us to Fu after we met him at a holiday party.
Noe Lazano, the associate dean of the Stanford School of Engineering, told us about the importance of a T-shaped engineer. That must be a Stanford thing...
Around 100 guests showed up. 1/3 professors at Stanford, 1/3 partners at VC firms, 1/3 seasoned entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and students at Stanford.
John Weyant shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore. He's the guy on the left. He turned to us and joked... what's hot right now... you know more than me.
Fu saw us taking photos of the cupcakes, so she came over to organise them. She's such a perfectionist.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.