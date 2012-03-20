If You Go To Stanford Or Are A VC In Silicon Valley You Need To Know This 20-Year-Old VC

Ernestine Fu was named the youngest venture capitalist in Silicon Valley by Forbes.

Photo: NextGen Journal

Ernestine Fu is a woman of incredible ambition.She’s just 20 years old, but she’s already a VC. She hasn’t even graduated from Stanford yet.



She also taught a class called “Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Venture Capital.”

In the class, students listened to tech visionaries such as Evan Williams, co-founder of Twitter, and famed venture capitalist Bill Draper.

At the end of the semester, instead of a demo day, Fu invited venture capitalists to meet her students at the Stanford Faculty Club.

We were on hand for the last day of class and got to talk to some of the budding entrepreneurs and the VCs.

