This 1970 Instructional Video Taught Women In The Military How To Behave

The 1970 video produced by the Women’s Army Corps, called “Pleasure of Your Company,” teaches women how to navigate the difficult social environment of being a woman and also being in the military.

“People think it’s easy, that there’s nothing to the social responsibilities a girl has in the service,” the video says. “They just don’t understand.”

The highlight comes at the five-minute mark, when one of the women is on a date with a male service member. They have such an impossibly difficult time, it would make an infomercial proud. One of the women presents a solution:

“All you have to remember is to always tell your escort what you’d like to have, and then let him place the order for you.”

Today, with no such thing as the Women’s Army Corps and the Pentagon mulling how to effectively integrate women into combat roles, it’s shocking to think the U.S. military ever produced an instructional film that taught women to let men order for them.

Take a look:

