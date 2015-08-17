Steven Spielberg is selling his $184 million mega-yacht because he needs a bigger boat

Oceanco Yacht You can charter The Seven Seas, Steven Spielberg’s 282-foot mega-yacht, for $US1.2 million a month.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is in need of a bit more space while traversing the oceans.

He’s selling his yacht, The Seven Seas, which he purchased for approximately $US184 million, because the 282-foot vessel is just not enough boat for him, according to the Daily Mail.

“Steven didn’t realise how much he’d enjoy cruising the ocean. Now he’d like to spend more time exploring the seas, and bring a few friends along for the ride. So he’s upgrading to a bigger yacht,” a friend of the director’s told the Daily Mail.

Built by Dutch shipbuilding company Oceanco, The Seven Seas is packed with amenities. An infinity pool, 15-foot glass movie screen, helicopter pad, gym, spa, and massage room are just a few of the luxuries that are reportedly onboard.

As for accommodations, there’s one master suite, two VIP suites, two double bed cabins, and one cabin with a twin bed. In total, the yacht can sleep 12.

Spielberg is currently chartering out the massive yacht to the tune of $US1.2 million a month — making it one of the most expensive charters in the world, the Daily Mail reports.

His new yacht will be a mere 18 feet bigger, reaching the coveted 300-foot threshold and costing a cool $US250 million to build.

NOW WATCH: These Lavish Yachts With Their Own Helicopter Pads And Submarines Are Unbelievable



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.