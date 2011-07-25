The Sale Of This $16 Million San Diego Estate Will Help A paralysed Two-Year-Old

Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Homes Group

A San Diego-based non-profit group, Passion 4 K.I.D.S., is looking to sell this gorgeous home for a great cause: helping pay for the care of paralysed two-year old Izaiah Wallis, who is the victim of a teenage drunk driving accident, KGTV San Diego 10News reports.A home with the core medical equipment Izaiah needs comes with a steep price tag of $85,000 to $100,000.



And the sale of this 8,200 square-foot estate in La Jolla will help cover those costs, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated in his honour.

We’ve compiled a gallery of photos of the six-bedroom mansion from Luxury Homes Group, which is selling the home.

