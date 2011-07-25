The Sale Of This $16 Million San Diego Estate Will Help A paralysed Two-Year-Old

Liz Weiss
San Diego La Jolla 1

Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Homes Group

A San Diego-based non-profit group, Passion 4 K.I.D.S., is looking to sell this gorgeous home for a great cause: helping pay for the care of paralysed two-year old Izaiah Wallis, who is the victim of a teenage drunk driving accident, KGTV San Diego 10News reports.A home with the core medical equipment Izaiah needs comes with a steep price tag of $85,000 to $100,000.

And the sale of this 8,200 square-foot estate in La Jolla will help cover those costs, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated in his honour.

We’ve compiled a gallery of photos of the six-bedroom mansion from Luxury Homes Group, which is selling the home.

The property is located in the private residential area of La Jolla village

Although built in 1930, it has modern features such an elevator and an advanced lighting system

The living room has antique chandeliers, a fireplace, French doors, and a mantle from George Washington's Mt. Vernon home

The master suite has a domed ceiling, antique chandelier, onyx counter tops, and a secluded outdoor spa

The gourmet kitchen features hand-crafted cabinetry and gorgeous views of the ocean

From every bedroom suite, there is a dazzling view of the water

The home contains antique furnishings and decor

The elegant game room is detailed with wood and stone

The media room contains a massive projection screen and modern electronic technology

The swimming pool and jacuzzi are surrounded by a sprawling outdoor patio

