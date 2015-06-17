This $16 billion airport helped Qatar Airways become the best in the world

Benjamin Zhang
HIA Seating Area And OryxHamad International AirportHamad International Airport seating area.

Qatar Airways has been named the Best Airline in the World for 2015 by leading aviation consumer website Skytrax.

However, the carrier’s one glaring weakness over the years has been the antiquated and over-crowded Doha International Airport. In fact, the overcrowding affected the airline’s on-time performance so much that it kept the airline from the top spot on Business Insider’s list of the world’s best airlines.

But that’s all changed!

Doha International has been shuttered. In its place is the gleaming new Hamad International Airport (HIA). It’s biggest tenant and benefactor is none other than Qatar Airways.

The new airport, constructed on 5,400 acres of land, features two world-class terminal buildings along with two of the longest runways in Asia, with each more than 14,000 feet long.

HIA took a decade to complete, at a cost of $16 billion.

A large portion of the facility was built on reclaimed land.

The new airport is located just 2.5 miles away from the old Doha International.

The new structure glows brightly at night.

But the modern terminal facility looks even better at sunset.

HIA will be able to handle more than 24 million passengers a year.

Like many state-of-the-art airports, HIA is designed to handle the largest of aircraft, including the A380 superjumbo.

Here's Concourse C in Terminal 1. A380s are welcome here!

The facilities are logically designed and well organised.

Cars are protected from the desert sun in a parking lot that features numerous covers.

The departures area is vast and soaring.

The passenger complex is stylish -- some might even call it 'opulent.'

This playground sculpture, by artist Tom Otterness, look like awesome fun.

This seating area is modern and stylish.

Next to the main Emri Terminal, there's a truly impressive fountain.

The control tower looks extremely cool at sunset.

Here's what North America has to offer....

