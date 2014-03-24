This 15 Minute Routine Will De-Stress Your Morning

Photo: Shutterstock

Life for the generally population is busy.

Business deadlines, school drop-offs, running errands or all of the above, the modern-day lifestyle has many people stressed out.

While small amounts of stress in certain situations can help you perform under pressure and motivate you to do your best, if you are constantly under pressure the consequences can be severe.

Poor concentrate, anxiety, moodiness, irritability, depression, headaches, nausea, increased susceptibility to illness, insomnia and weight fluctuation are just a few of the many symptoms of stress.

To help you manage with any stressful feelings you may have and prevent its harmful effects on the mind and body here are some tips from naturopathic doctor Alexis Sheilds and anatomic pathologist Melissa Conrad Stöppler.

Wake up and drink 2 glasses of pure, filtered water to rehydrate your body’s tissues.



Sheilds says: “Hydration is a healthy way to start your day, no matter what your intention is!” Do a 5-minute meditation.



Sheilds says: “App for your mobile phone can help make this a permanent part of your routine.” Do a 10-minute low-impact workout to get your blood flowing and motivation pumping through your veins.

Sheilds says: “There are lots of great online resources with short and affordable workout options.”

“All of these little things that you do each day add up to BIG things for your health.

“One of our biggest excuses for not eating healthier, exercising more, and taking part in stress-reducing activities, is that we don’t have the time. But 15 minutes is a small daily goal that you can start to wrap your head around!”, Sheilds said wrote in a recent blog on MindBodyGreen.

During the day Melissa Conrad Stöppler suggests these stress management techniques to continue your stress-free state.

Time Management



Conrad Stöppler says: “Always using a calendar or planner and checking it faithfully before committing to anything is one way to develop time-management skills. You can also learn to identify time-wasting tasks by keeping a diary for a few days and noticing where you may be losing time.” Organisational Skills



Conrad Stöppler says: “If your physical surroundings (office, desk, kitchen, closet, car) are well organized, you won’t be faced with the stress of misplaced objects and clutter. Make it a habit to periodically clean out and sort through the messes of paperwork and clutter that accumulate over time.” Implementing Support Systems In Your Life

Conrad Stöppler says:“People with strong social support systems experience fewer physical and emotional symptoms of stress than their less-connected counterparts. Loved ones, friends, business associates, neighbours, and even pets are all part of our social networks. Cultivating and developing a social support network is healthy for both body and mind.”

