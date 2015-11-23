This 14-year-old just smashed the Rubik's Cube World Record in 4.90 seconds

Lucas Etter is now a World Record holder.

What can you achieve in 4.90 seconds?

14-year-old American schoolkid Lucas Etter has just complete a Rubik’s Cube in that time, smashing the world record by 0.6 of a second.

According to his World Cube Association profile, his previous best was 5.85 seconds.

A video of his achievement has been posted on YouTube, and his reaction is priceless.

According to official rules, competitors have just 15 seconds to inspect the Cube before they can begin to solve it.

Here’s the footage, taken at River Hill Fall in Maryland:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.