A 13-year-old boy bought a weapon to prove a point about gun control

The 49 murders at Orlando’s gay nightclub Pulse sparked a heated conversation about gun control — or the lackthereof — in the United States.

Following the massacre in Orlando, people across the country set out to prove how disturbingly easy it is to purchase a gun.

It only took seven minutes for a columnist in Philadelphia to purchase an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — the same gun used to kill 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School. And two reporters from The Huffington Post walked out of an Orlando gun shop in 38 minutes with the same weapon, just two days after the deadly attacks.

But this 2014 segment from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel might be the most shocking.

It was easier for a 13-year-old boy from Virginia to purchase a .22 calibre rifle from a private seller than it was for him to buy lottery tickets, beer, cigarettes, and porn.

Note: You must be 18 years of age to purchase a rifle or shotgun from a licensed firearms dealer, according to Virginia State Police.

