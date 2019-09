Naomi Kutin, a 10-year-old from New Jersey is probably the strongest girl in the world. When she was just seven, Naomi started lifting. Now she has broken records and can squat more than 200 pounds, and she only weighs 99 pounds.



From Forward.com via Jezebel:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.