Yellowstone is using 'thirsty' concrete that absorbs 50 gallons of water a minute

A brilliant new creation is helping one of the best preserved places in the world. Yellowstone National Park has begun to use porous, or thirsty, concrete in walkways throughout their park. The new concrete, called Flexi-Pave, is made with stones and recycled tires, and Michelin has been helping them install it all over the park.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.