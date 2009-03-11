Third "Twilight" Movie May Be Saved From Drew Barrymore

After Drew Barrymore confirmed she was in consideration to direct the third Twilight movie, new rumours have surfaced that Eclipse, aka Twilight 3, may have another man in the director’s chair. But who?



Collider notes that the Twilight fan site, twilighters.org claims the potential director could be Chris Weitz’s brother and frequent collaborator Paul Weitz.

There have been rumours circulating that Drew Barrymore will be directing the third instalment of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Series. These rumours are false. Due to the New Moon post-production schedule for director Chris Weitz, his brother and co-owner of “Depth of Field Productions”- Paul Weitz-will be directing Eclipse.

Collider says that given Summit’s insistence on getting these movies out ASAP, choosing Paul would help since he’s already in sync with the director of the second film.

But still, this is just a rumour. And we doubt the Twilight fans know Drew Barrymore won’t be directing the third film.

Still, the Paul Weitz rumour is given more creedence by an MTV News interview with Twilight cast member Kellan Lutz, in which he says that Summit had a male director lined up for the third film, who dropped out.

