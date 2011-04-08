Third Try Fails: Still No Budget Deal

Tonight’s meeting at the White House has not produced an agreement on the Federal budget for the second half of FY 2011, The National Journal reports. So it’s another DC all-nighter.



From the NJ:

“Once again the staff is going to be working, tonight, around the clock,” Obama said, adding that “difficult” issues remain to be sorted out. “I’m not yet prepared to express wild optimism.”

Emerging from the second, evening session, House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said there still was no agreement, though more progress had been made and talks would continue.

“We have narrowed the issues, however, we have not yet reached an agreement. We will continue to work through the night to attempt to resolve our remaining differences,” Reid and Boehner said in a joint statement.

You can read the full National Journal report here. Joe Weisenthal will be in around 4am tomorrow morning and will post an update, if there is one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.