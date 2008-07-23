Third Time The Charm? Google Reportedly Buying Digg, Again (GOOG)

Yet again, reports are surfacing that Google (GOOG) is buying social news site Digg. This time, TechCrunch reports that Google is in final negotiations to pick up Digg for about $200 million. This is the third time so far this year that Google has allegedly been in talks or close to buying the company.



If (finally) true, a nice return for Digg’s investors, which include Greylock Partners, Omidyar Network, Netscape founder Marc Andreessen, and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman; Digg has raised just $11.3 million in total funding, according to TechCrunch.

If the deal goes through, TechCrunch says Digg’s ad deal with Microsoft (MSFT) would be terminated. We’ve reached out to Digg for comment and will update if we hear anything.

