Third Take-Two Exec Pleads Guilty, Dodges Hoosegow

From the Times: Take-Two Interactive Software‘s former general counsel, Kenneth I. Selterman, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation for falsifying a letter to regulators. He is the third former executive from the video game company, the maker of the Grand Theft Auto series, to be sentenced in a stock option backdating investigation. Take-Two’s former chief executive and former accounting chief have also pleaded guilty and received probation for falsifying records.



