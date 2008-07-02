Third Screen Media Founder Joins Cellufun's Advisory Board

NY-based mobile gaming firm Cellufun has added Third Screen Media founder Tom Burgess to its advisory board. Burgess is currently Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Battery Ventures. AOL (TWX) bought Third Screen Media, a mobile ad firm, last year for an estimated $80 million.



Cellufun also hired Keith Katz as VP of marketing. Katz was formerly head of North American marketing for mobile gaming firm Gameloft, and used to work for Atari.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.