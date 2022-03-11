A third Russian general has been killed as the war intensifies, Ukraine claims

A Russian tank destroyed by Ukrainian fighters lies at the side of the road in the Lugansk region of Ukraine. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images.

Ukrainian defenders have killed a third top Russian general as Russia’s more than two-week war with Ukraine intensifies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

Ukraine’s military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Major General Andrey Kolesnikov.

“The Russian invaders continue to lose their officers in the war against Ukraine,” Ukraine’s armed forces tweeted as it announced the general’s purported death.

Multiple journalists reported on Friday that anonymous Western officials confirmed a third Russian major general was killed amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have taken out two other top Russian generals since Russia invaded the eastern European country on February 24.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.