Complete Checklist For This Week's Earnings Announcements

Earnings season started in earnest last week when Alcoa, Google and J.P. Morgan announced results. But things really start to pick up today. Consensus estimates courtesy of Bloomberg.



Monday, October 17, 2011:

Gannett (GCI): $0.44

Charles Schwab (SCHW): $0.19

Citigroup (C): $0.82

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC): $0.72

VMware (VMW): $0.50

Hasbro (HAS): $1.30

Halliburton (HAL): $0.91

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.33

Tuesday, October 18, 2011:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.21

Coca-Cola (KO): $1.02

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.12

EMC Corp (EMC): $0.37

Bank of America (BAC): $0.25

Goldman Sachs (GS): $0.09

Apple (AAPL): $7.23

Intel (INTC): $0.61

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.17

CSX Corp (CSX): $0.44

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.28

International Business Machines (IBM): $3.22

State Street (STT): $0.89

Omnicom Group (OMC): $0.70

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): $0.33

Wednesday, October 19, 2011:

BlackRock (BLK) – $2.83

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.17

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): $1.13

United Technologies (UTX): $1.45

US Bancorp (USB): $0.61

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.53

Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.29

Stryker (SYK): $0.89

Swift Transportation (SWFT): $0.22

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE): $0.38

American Express (AXP): $0.96

Western Digital (WDC): $0.97

E*Trade Financial (ETFC): $0.18

eBay (EBAY): $0.48

PNC Financial Services (PNC): $1.50

SUPERVALU (SVU): $0.20

travellers Cos (TRV): $0.95

Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.09

Thursday, October 20, 2011:

Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.59

McGraw-Hill (MHP): $1.23

New York Times (NYT): $0.04

BB&T (BBT): $0.50

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY): $1.12

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.33

Penn National Gaming (PENN): $0.56

AT&T (T): $0.61

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.21

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $1.85

Capital One Financial (COF): $1.67

Chubb (CB): $0.83

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.68

SanDisk (SNDK): $1.06

AMR (AMR): -$0.35

Philip Morris (PM): $1.24

Union Pacific (UNP): $1.82

Noble Energy (NBL): $1.03

US Airways Group (LCC): $0.49

Newfield Exploration (NFX): $1.15

Baxter International (BAX): $1.08

Southwest Airlines (LUV): $0.13

Greenhill & Co (GHL): $0.33

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.17

Friday, October 21, 2011:

Manpower (MAN): $0.95

Honeywell International (HON): $1.00

McDonald’s (MCD): $1.42

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.75

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.57

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.12

Patriot Coal (PCX): -$0.65

T Rowe Price Group (TROW): $0.76

Citrix Systems (CTXS): $0.58

United Continental Holdings (UAL): $2.10

General Electric (GE): $0.31

Schlumberger (SLB): $1.03

Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.25

