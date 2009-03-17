Third Public Call By Electronic Arts For A PS3 Price Cut In A Week

OK, we get it, Electronic Arts (ERTS) execs: Sony’s (SNE) PS3 needs a price cut to stay competitive (something this blog has long believed).

The latest comes this morning from EA Sports boss Peter Moore, who tells Bloomberg: “Sony obviously still has a ways to go with their pricing.”

Which follows EA manager Glen Schofield saying he’s “really not sure what’s going on with Sony” and EA CFO Eric Brown noting the PS1 and PS2 only took off after dramatic price cuts.

And then Sony’s own developers are griping about a low install base..

We also hear this morning from Janco’s Mike Hickey, who has something of a reputation by now for peddling dubious claims about game consoles. Mike tells Bloomberg if Sony “can’t meaningfully increase their install base, then you will likely see a capital reallocation.” But for the time being we’re filing that tidbit next to the bogus “Blu-ray free PS3” idea.

Image lassi.kurkijarvi / Flickr

