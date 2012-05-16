Dan Loeb's Third Point Massively Increases Its Stake In Yahoo, Takes A New Stake In Apple

Photo: screenshot via Jewish Enrichment centre

Third Point’s founder Dan Loeb, who was recently fighting with Yahoo!’s board, revealed a massive stake in the company in his latest 13F regulatory filing.For the quarter ended 3/31/2012, Loeb’s hedge fund had snapped up 70,500,400 million shares in Yahoo!, according to the filing.



That’s a 5.78% stake, according to Bloomberg data.

In the previous quarter’s filing, Third Point disclosed 56,000,700 shares and 10,000,000 calls in Yahoo!.

Third Point also took up a new stakes in both Apple (362,000 shares) and Google (280,000 shares), the filing shows.

SEE ALSO: The Life Story Of Dan Loeb >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.