Now Hedge-Fund God Dan Loeb Has Dumped His Apple Stock, Too ...

Daniel S. Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, has sold his entire Apple stake during the fourth quarter, according to an 13F filing with the SEC. At the end of the third quarter, Third Point owned 710,000 shares.



Third Point also exited its Chesapeake position in the fourth quarter, the filing shows. Third Point held 5,000,000 shares at the end of Q3.

The hedge fund also sold its entire Kraft Foods stake during the fourth quarter. The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of Kraft at the end of Q3.

Other stakes Third Point completely exited during the fourth quarter include Wellpoint, Westlake Chemical, Weatherford International, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, United Health Group, United Technologies, Royal Bank of Scotland, NXP Semiconductors, Newell Rubermaid,

New positions Third Point took during the fourth quarter in addition to the already disclosed Herbalife, include News Corp, Louisiana PAC Corp., International Paper, Illumina Corp and Equinix, the filing shows.

