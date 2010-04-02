Third Point Returns Are Between 14.8% And 16.9% YTD

Dan Loeb

Photo: screen grab from 1440wallsteet.com

Thanks to Dealbreaker, we know that Dan Loeb’s Third Point is doing well so far this year.His biggest bets this year have been in financials and he’s also been picking up a fair share of health care.



His top three investments are Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and CIT.

See the rest and his Q4 investor letter at GuruFocus.

