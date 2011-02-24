Blackstone Just Seeded A New Hedge Fund That's Been Launched By A Third Point And Brahman Alum

Photo: Blockshopper

A former analyst from Third Point and a former managing director at Brahman Capital are launching their own hedge fund called Bow Street Capital, HFM Week reported.We’re told that Blackstone has seeded the new fund with $100 million.



Both founders are Harvard Business School grads of the class of 2006, so we assume that’s where the pair met.

It’s also the inspiration for the name of their firm: Bow Street is a small but important thoroughfare that winds through Harvard.

No word yet on what strategy the fund will use, but Shainker covered financial services and retail and consumer stocks at Third Point.

Here’s what we know about the pair.

Shainker graduated from Wesleyan University and holds an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School.

He came an amazing 74th out of more than 1,200 competitors in the Hamptons Half Marathon last year, with a time of 1 hr and 41 minutes (and 59 seconds).

Shainker and his wife Catherine Shainker bought a five-bedroom, five-bath home in Brooklyn Heights from for $2.975 million last year. Both have donated to Democrat’s campaigns.

As for Katz, he was a Managing Director at Brahman and joined the firm in 2007. Before that he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch. He earned a B.A in Philosophy and Economics from York University before earning his MBA from Harvard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.