A 28-year-old raised $75 million for his new hedge fund

Jamie Sterne has raised $75 million for his new hedge fund.

No big deal, you might think. There are hundreds of hedge fund launches every year.

Except Jamie Sterne is just 28-years old.

Sterne launched Skye Global Management in July, according to a person familar with the matter. The New York-based fund focuses on long-short equity investing.

Starting a fund in one’s twenties is by no means common. Most new launches are started by managers who are usually a decade or two older. There are a few exceptions, such as legendary investor David Einhorn, who started Greenlight Capital at 27.

Sterne has worked at well-known funds before branching out on his own. He most recently worked at Dan Loeb’s iconic Third Point as an equity analyst for about two years. He left earlier this year to work on his launch.

He joined Third Point in June 2014 after completing his MBA at Harvard University, where he also graduated from college with a degree in history in 2010.

Before Third Point, Sterne was a macroeconomic analyst at Greenmantle and as a long-short equity analyst at BeaconLight Capital. He began his career at Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital.

