Dan Loeb Dumped Yahoo

Third Point, the hedge fund run by Dan Loeb, dumped all 8 million of its shares of Yahoo! in Q1.

This is according to a new 13-F regulatory filing.

The fund also dumped all 3.25 million shares it held of Abbott Laboratories and all 1.5 million shares it held in Gilead Sciences.

Meanwhile, Loeb added Verizon Communications to his portfolio, buying 3.5 million shares during the quarter.

The fund also increased its existing holding of Liberty Global and T-Mobile, but it scaled back positions in FedEx and AIG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.