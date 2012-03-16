The New iPad Faces One Major Hurdle Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Photo: tinhte.vn

The reviews are in for the new iPad and they are overwhelmingly positive.In particular, everyone seems to love the new and improved retina display which Walter Mossberg called, “the most spectacular display I have ever seen on a mobile device.”



However, all this power may come at the price of your favourite apps. CNET’s Jason Parker reports that many third party apps won’t be ready to demonstrate the new power of the upgraded display on the new iPad ahead of tomorrow’s big release.

Why not?

As Parker points out, the new iPad has four times as many pixels as the iPad 2, which is how the pictures look so sharp and the colour looks so rich. Apps have to upgrade their graphics to accommodate this change and many haven’t yet had the time to do so.

Many early iPad reviews note that third-party apps tend to look a bit blurry on the iPad’s Retina display. This is similar to what happened when Apple moved to the Retina display on the iPhone 4. Developers had to go back and make sure their apps were compatible.

High-res graphics also mean your apps will take up more storage on your iPad. Be prepared for that.

A few apps that will be ready for tomorrows big release include many of Apple’s flagship apps like iMovie, iPhoto, Garageband, and iBooks.

