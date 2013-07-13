Third Girl Dies From Asiana Airlines Crash

A third girl has died as a result of the Saturday crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 at San Francisco International Airport, USA Today is reporting.



The girl was one of three patients in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital. Officials would not release her age or identity.

Two others were killed immediately in the crash, and more than 70 were injured.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.