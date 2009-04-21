Third "Da Vinci Code" Book, Film In The Works

Just weeks before Angels & Demons hits theatres, Sony Pictures is already planning to make a film out of the third Da Vinci Code book, The Lost Symbol.

The book itself hasn’t even been published yet, but it will be on September 15, 2009 in a huge first run of five million copies.

There are no more details on the movie yet, but Slashfilm says Angels & Demons looks like it will be even more of a hit than The Da Vinci Code. If it is, Tom Hanks and Ron Howard will probably return for the third film.

