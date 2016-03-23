A third bomb was deactivated at Brussels airport

A third bomb, which failed to explode during Tuesday’s attacks at the Brussels Airport, was safely deactivated, an airport spokeswoman said.

The terrorist group ISIS (aka Islamic State, ISIL, Daesh) later claimed responsibility for coordinated assault on Belgium’s capital, which killed at least 30 people.

The attacks followed the arrest of Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in last year’s terror attacks on Paris, who was detained last week after a police raid in a Brussels neighbourhood.

The head of the Brussels Airport said the airport will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.