Third Big Win For The Bulls: Here's What You Need To Know

The market surged on better-than-expected jobs data, capping a 5% rally from Tuesday lows.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +128

S&P 500: +14.4

NASDAQ: +33.7

And now, the top stories:

Asian stocks rose on the back of yesterday’s US rally. Then European markets surged when US jobs data hit.

The jobs report pushed futures up around 100 points at the open. Although 54K jobs were lost and unemployment increased to 9.6%, this was seen as a good report. Disappointing data from the ISM non-manufacturing index ate away half of early gains, but the rally trickled back by the close.

Goldman Sachs announced it was shutting down a key prop trading desk. Goldman actually rallied on this news, rising to 5.5% gains for the day.

Hurricane Earl fizzled out to a Category 1 storm, which means you’re clear to head for the beach.

