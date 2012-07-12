'Thinspo' Blog Targets Kate Upton: A 'Fat, Squishy Brick'

Photo: Getty

SkinnyGossip, a “thinspo” website, has taken aim at a new target: 20-year-old swimsuit model Kate Upton.The “thinspiration” movement walks hand-in-hand with the pro-anorexia movement, encouraging women to undertake starvation diets or to lose unhealthy amounts of weight.



Yesterday, SkinnyGossip made Upton public enemy No.1 in America’s obesity epidemic.

Its anti-Upton post starts out with a bang: “Did you know that humans are 80% genetically identical to cows? Well, allow me to prove it to you…” and goes on to display 12 unflattering photos of the bikini-clad model, pointing out her every ounce of excess.

Written anonymously by a 5’7, 100-pound, 20-something “bi-coastal American” who claims to be a former editorial and print model now working in the fashion industry, the post goes on to critique Upton’s body as being way too large for a swimsuit model.

“Huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition – she looks like a squishy brick. Is this what American women are “striving” for now? The lazy, lardy look? Have we really gotten so fat in this country that Kate is the best we can aim for? Sorry, but: eww!”

Upton is one of a small number of models who are hugely famous but not rail-thin.

Despite appearing on the covers of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and GQ, in the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, on Guess billboards and YouTube dance videos, the pro-skinny website still feels Upton is “thick, vulgar, and almost pornographic.”

“The poor girl is 19, but looks like a rough 30. She’s 150+ lbs, but dresses like she’s 115,” writes the blogger.

This is the same site that calls out runway models for getting fat and posts a “Skinny Tip of the Day.”

In the blogger’s defence of him or herself, s/he writes:

As a thin person, I was also annoyed by our double-standards around weight. For example, people think nothing of telling a thin woman – to their face, in front of an entire group of people – how skinny they are and even to suggest what they should eat. But I’ve never seen the reverse happen to an overweight woman.

Until now.

