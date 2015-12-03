Politicians tweeting about the California shooting called out for taking money from the NRA

Igor Volsky, an editor at progressive political publication ThinkProgress, is using Twitter to publicize lawmakers who have taken contributions from the National Rifle Association, then expressed sorrow for today’s mass shooting in San Bernardino.

He’s posted more than 20 tweets with this construction:

Got $9,900 from NRA during 2014 cycle, so all he can do is pray…not pass anything useful https://t.co/ejXxoTFYsl https://t.co/NAZhjRMVaA

— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) December 3, 2015

The implication is that accepting money from the NRA, which staunchly opposes restrictions on gun sales and use, then expressing grief over the tragedy, is hypocritical.

It’s becoming a bit of a sensation — he’s got dozens of people pointing to his stream, and his follower count is exploding. It was around 15,000 earlier today, and is over 24,000 at the time of this writing — and growing by what seems like about 100 followers every minute .

Read @igorvolsky‘s whole feed on the politicians who take the NRA’s money and do their bidding now offering condolences.

— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 3, 2015

.@igorvolsky is fact-shaming the prayer-shaming hot take debate. If you know what i mean, you too have spent too much time on Twitter today.

— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 3, 2015

Alright, @igorvolsky‘s timeline is fascinating right now. Go see.

— Husain Sumra (@hsumra) December 3, 2015

Right now, @igorvolsky is going through politicians one by one, listing how much they have been paid by the NRA. Worth following.

— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) December 3, 2015

And so on.

See for yourself.

