Politicians tweeting about the California shooting called out for taking money from the NRA

Matt Rosoff

Igor Volsky, an editor at progressive political publication ThinkProgress, is using Twitter to publicize lawmakers who have taken contributions from the National Rifle Association, then expressed sorrow for today’s mass shooting in San Bernardino.

He’s posted more than 20 tweets with this construction:

 The implication is that accepting money from the NRA, which staunchly opposes restrictions on gun sales and use, then expressing grief over the tragedy, is hypocritical.

It’s becoming a bit of a sensation — he’s got dozens of people pointing to his stream, and his follower count is exploding. It was around 15,000 earlier today, and is over 24,000 at the time of this writing — and growing by what seems like about 100 followers every minute .

 

 

 

 And so on.

See for yourself.

