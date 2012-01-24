5 Things You Should Consider Before Building An App

In this techno-savvy world, imagine doing business without the use of mobile! Just think if you are going for a client meeting without your laptop or smartphone, and in the absence of these multimedia powerhouse devices, you have to seal the deal. I know, in today’s mobile environment where customers expects businesses of all sizes need to get things done fast, you need to move your business processes with the speed of light. For this purpose, various mobile applications can help you to stay connected and organised while you’re on-the-go.



Now, let’s talk about why mobile apps are important for your business. As mobile apps make your small business look big by enabling you to keep your consumers engaged with your product/service and literally make your life easier. Secondly, mobile applications offer innovative ways to reach your customers and make your business run comfortably. For example, Domino’s Pizza has the Pizza Tracker app that allows the customers to track their order and delivery. For this app, the company has also won prestigious Webby Award. These kinds of success stories are inspirational for small businesses. But, before getting a mobile application for your business, you still need to think whether you still need it?

1. Mobile Applications are a Piece of Software: Mobile apps are software that require man hours to develop it. The need of each business is different. You need to consider your business issues and customer’s requirements, budget etc. when choosing to create a mobile app.

2. If You Don’t Have the Money, Don’t Do It: It’s about the marketing budget once again. Do you know your customers? What do they use to reach you? And if you don’t have money to build a an app, then don’t build it for the sake that your competitors or peers are doing it. However, if you think mobile advertising will work for you, go ahead with that.

3. Can You Devote Enough Time to the App? Taking care of and providing fresh content for your mobile application needs time and energy. Do you have that? If you are unable to develop new content for your mobile application, all the efforts will go waste and you will lose the customers.

4. Which Phones Do Your Customers Use? Do you know whether your customer has iPhone, Blackberry, or Android? Different mobile platforms need different applications. You need to discover your customer base. You mobile application should be able to solve the problem of consumer, but also be accessible to them.

5. Make Use of Your Web Apps: Many companies have web app,s and despite that, they spend money to develop separate mobile apps for their business. This is waste of money and time. You can extend the web app into the mobile world instead. This way, your mobile functionality will be the same as your web functionality, which is something that mobile consumers are looking for.

