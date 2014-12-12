This Dog Love Story From A Brand You've Never Heard Of Might Just Be The Best Ad Of The Year

YouTube/Thinkbox Harvey the dog falls in love.

If you ask the average person on the street what “Thinkbox” is, chances are they won’t be able to tell you. But the UK is about to fall in love (once again) with Thinkbox’s doggy mascot, Harvey, when the organisation releases its latest TV ad the day after Christmas (watch it below.)

Thinkbox is a UK marketing lobby group for commercial TV. Its job is to convince advertisers and agencies — through events, research, and meetings — that TV advertising is where they should be spending their bucks.

Every now and then, Thinkbox proves its point by creating a great TV ad of its own (and it gets free TV media time from its shareholders Sky, ITV, Channel 4, Turner, and UKTV).

Later this month, Thinkbox will unleash the third and final ad in a series featuring Harvey the dog, who has been the company’s mascot since 2011 (however, he’s getting a bit old for TV work).

In this spot, created by ad agency The Red Brick Road, Harvey switches on the TV to show his owner a montage of how he came to meet his new-found love, Harmony the poodle, who has just turned up with a suitcase at the door.

It’s cute and funny and is set to the soundtrack of Glenn Medeiros’ “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You.” The ad ticks a lot of boxes.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.