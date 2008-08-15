Think Your Internet Provider Might Be Spying On You? Just Check Our List

Ever wonder which ISPs and portals are collecting and storing your surfing data? Thanks to a Congressional committee, you can find out.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent 34 letters to ISPs and portals last month to find out if any were tracking the Web activity of users, and if they had disclosed to users they were being watched.

As of Thursday, they’d received 33 responses. They’ve found that seven ISPs have quietly started testing a service from ad-targeting firm NebuAd, which tracks surfers’ Web use, with little or no notice to subscribers. The only company that hasn’t yet responded to Congress is Microsoft (MSFT), but a source close to the committee said Redmond will be filing its letter in the next few days.

How do ISPs and portals measure up? Check the list below and click on the link to read their response to Congress.

Quietly used NebuAd to track Web surfing:

Bresnan Communications: Billings, Montana. gave email notification

CableOne: Anniston, Alabama. posted notice on their Web site

CenturyTel: Kalispell, Montana. gave email notice

Embarq: undisclosed markets. updated privacy policy

Knology: Knoxville, Panama City, West Point, Georgia. updated customer service agreement

WOW!: Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Evansville. updated terms of service

Haven’t yet spied on users yet, but would like to:

Charter Communications: aborted a planned test with NebuAd after Congress got interested

AT&T: argues that they should be able to collect data a tt least as detailed as, say, Google

Tracking Web users on their own sites and around the Web:

AOL

Google

Yahoo

Tracking Web activity on just the Web sites they own:

Comcast

Cablevision

Cox

Earthlink

Mediacom

Time Warner Cable

United Online

Verizon

XO

Little or no tracking at all:

Bright House Networks

CBeyond

Covad

Frontier

Insight

Level3

PAETEC

QWest

RCN

Suddenlink

TDS Telecom

TW Telecom

Windstream Corp.

