Think Your Internet Provider Might Be Spying On You? Just Check Our List

Ever wonder which ISPs and portals are collecting and storing your surfing data? Thanks to a Congressional committee, you can find out.
The House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent 34 letters to ISPs and portals last month to find out if any were tracking the Web activity of users, and if they had disclosed to users they were being watched.
As of Thursday, they’d received 33 responses. They’ve found that seven ISPs have quietly started testing a service from ad-targeting firm NebuAd, which tracks surfers’ Web use, with little or no notice to subscribers. The only company that hasn’t yet responded to Congress is Microsoft (MSFT), but a source close to the committee said Redmond will be filing its letter in the next few days.
How do ISPs and portals measure up? Check the list below and click on the link to read their response to Congress.
Quietly used NebuAd to track Web surfing:
- Bresnan Communications: Billings, Montana. gave email notification
- CableOne: Anniston, Alabama. posted notice on their Web site
- CenturyTel: Kalispell, Montana. gave email notice
- Embarq: undisclosed markets. updated privacy policy
- Knology: Knoxville, Panama City, West Point, Georgia. updated customer service agreement
- WOW!: Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Evansville. updated terms of service
Haven’t yet spied on users yet, but would like to:
- Charter Communications: aborted a planned test with NebuAd after Congress got interested
- AT&T: argues that they should be able to collect data a tt least as detailed as, say, Google
Tracking Web users on their own sites and around the Web:
- AOL
- Yahoo
Tracking Web activity on just the Web sites they own:
- Comcast
- Cablevision
- Cox
- Earthlink
- Mediacom
- Time Warner Cable
- United Online
- Verizon
- XO
Little or no tracking at all:
- Bright House Networks
- CBeyond
- Covad
- Frontier
- Insight
- Level3
- PAETEC
- QWest
- RCN
- Suddenlink
- TDS Telecom
- TW Telecom
- Windstream Corp.
