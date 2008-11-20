Think You're Going To Be Laid Off? Sign Up For A Class NOW

Even if you’re in denial that it could happen you should be prepared for the worst. These how to prepare for a layoff articles are everywhere with pretty similar advice but this is the first time we’ve seen that school advice. Smart. If your company pays for education absolutely sign up now so your company can be the one paying the bill.



Here’s more on that tip as well as the others that you should keep in mind.

MSNBC Via KOAA.com: Go after higher education while you can. Do you work for a large company that offers a “Corporate U,” or for an employer that helps cover education costs at schools in your area? Tap into that resource so you can improve your skills and bolster your resume. Hundreds of corporate university classes have been accredited, meaning you could get college credit for them if you ever enroll in a degree program.

Create an emergency fund. …enough money to cover your basic living expenses for three to six months

Start slashing your spending, pronto. Watch where you can trim with holiday spending, child care payments, and car payments. Raise your deductibles

Use credit cards with great caution.

Talk about money with your partner now, not after you’re laid off

Reduce high-interest debt

Network lots

Line up a line of credit while you’re still employed

Pursue disability coverage before you lose your job

Examine your health insurance policy

