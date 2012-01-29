Better Think Twice Before You Splurge On These Pricey Beauty Treatments

Cost: $30-$90, depending on your city and salon

Gel manicures give the old-fashioned manicure a run for its money by lasting up to three weeks. In the past year, the market has 'exploded' among women trying to cut down time at the salon.

But the fuss-free perks come at a price: ravaged nails and the risk of skin cancer, said Rabbit.

A gel manicure starts with a layer of base coat, then up to four layers of a whole lotta polish in between drying sessions under a UV heat lamp. If that last part raised your antenna, it should: Slather on some SPF hand cream.

To remove the teflon-like polish, you'll pay $10 to $25 to have a professional scrape. it. off. But that's not all--before the cringe-inducing scrape session, you'll be wrapping your digits in foil and soaking them in acetone to get them prepared.

'If you try to take off the polish, you could do some serious damage,' warned Rabbit. 'If it's done properly by a professional, your nails should be OK, but talk to a friend to get a referral before you get it done.'