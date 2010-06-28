46 States Facing Greek-Like Budget Crisis

It’s not just California, Illinois, and New York.



According to the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities, 46 states are facing a severe “Greek-like” debt problem.

Bloomberg:

Even as the U.S. appears to be on the mend — gross domestic product has climbed three straight quarters — finances in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and other states show few signs of improvement. 40-six states face budget shortfalls that add up to $112 billion for the fiscal year ending next June, according to the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington research institution. State spending is 12 per cent of U.S. GDP.

A failure to bail out the states will result in a slashing of GDP, and naturally more job losses.

While the whole “Greek-like” concern sounds a bit overdramatic, this issue of the states is clearly among the more pressing short-to-medium-term questions facing the economy. Regardless of the shape of the recovery (“V”, “W”, “square-root shaped” etc.), it’s obviously not been robust enough to return state tax revenues back to pre-bust levels. In many cases, it’s not even close.

The centre on Budget and Policy Priorities put out this chart, just looking at the jobs picture:

