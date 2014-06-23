Sony Had A Massive Weekend At The Box Office

Matt Kennedy/Sony Screen Gems ‘Think Like A Man Too’ continues Kevin Hart’s hot streak at theatres.

Sony Pictures owned the box office this weekend with the two top movies.

Kevin Hart’s “Think Like A Man Too” may not have made as big a splash as expected; however, the film still topped the weekend making $US30 million.

That’s slightly less than the first film. “Think Like A Man” brought in $US33.6 million when it debuted in 2012.

Still, the movie helps continue Hart’s hot streak at theatres. His previous two releases this year, “About Last Night” and “Ride Along,” have both debuted above $US25 million.

The studio’s other big sequel, “22 Jump Street,” had such a strong second weekend with $US29 million that it nearly took the top spot away from Hart’s film.

The Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill buddy-cop sequel has now made more than $149 million at theatres in two weeks.

It’s great news for Sony. Last summer, the studio was hurting after a bunch of its big films, “After Earth,” “White House Down,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” “The Smurfs 2,” and “Elysium,” all underperformed.

Those performances led to the studio announcing a reduction in the number of films put out by Sony after the company posted an operating loss of $US181 million in its Q2. Sony said moving forward they would put out an estimated 18 movies, down from its typical 23 per year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.