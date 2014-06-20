Kevin Hart's New Movie Is Going To Have A Huge Weekend At The Box Office

Kevin Hart is going to dominate the box office this weekend.

The comedian’s new film “Think Like A Man Too,” a sequel to 2012’s break-out remake “Think Like A Man,” is projected to make between $34 and $40 million this weekend.

Right now, Fandango tells us ticket sales for Hart’s film are outpacing his last film “Ride Along.” That movie, starring Ice Cube debuted to $US41.5 million and went on to make $US153.3 million.

Almost immediately, Universal announced a

sequel is in the works.

If “Think Like a Man Too” performs just as well, that would mark Sony Picture’s second big comedy hit in two weeks since “22 Jump Street” debuted to a massive $US60 million last weekend.

We’ve previously noted how Hart has become a box-office machine rolling out low-budget hit after hit.

“Think Like A Man” opened to $US33.6 million in 2012, costing just $US12 million to produce. “Ride Along” was estimated to cost $US25 million.

This weekend’s other new release, Clint Eastwood’s “Jersey Boys,” is most likely to have a sour opening going up against so many sequels (“22 Jump Street,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and “Think Like a Man Too”). There’s also the staying power of recent hits “Maleficent” and “Edge of Tomorrow” that are aimed toward a younger demographic than Eastwood’s drama.

The reportedly $40 million film is estimated to make between $10-15 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.