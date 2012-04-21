Here's The Film Set To Stop 'Hunger Games' Dead In Its Tracks At The Box Office

Photo: screengrab

Bet “The Hunger Games” is wishing its one-week return to IMAX was this weekend, rather than next. It looks like the film may not hold the top spot at the box office after Sunday.



For the past four weeks the film, based on the best-selling novel by Suzanne Collins, has held the number one spot, earning more than $536 million worldwide, with little competition to slow it down until “The Avengers” comes out May 4.

So, what’s going to beat out the girl on fire?

Early reports show “Think Like a Man” is on track to take the crown with a weekend estimate well above $20 million. (Keep in mind “Hunger Games” brought in $21 million last week.)

Never heard of it?

The film is based on Steve Harvey‘s bestselling advice book of the same name featuring Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union and Chris Brown.

The film raked in $500,000 at midnight openings and should earn somewhere between $8 and $10 million for the day.

“Hunger Games” was just announced to return to IMAX theatres for one week, which should give it an added push at theatres; however, that won’t be until next weekend. Tough break.

Watch a trailer for “Think Like a Man” below:

